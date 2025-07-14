God is calling people to follow Him Published 9:01 am Monday, July 14, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: Is it true that to belong to Jesus, we have to set aside how we want to live? – R.C.

Dear R.C.: God is calling people to follow Him. He’s calling people to salvation in Christ Jesus the Lord. We can respond, “Yes, Lord, I will repent of my sin and receive Your forgiveness and will be what You want me to be,” or we can say, “No, Lord. I’m not going to surrender that much to You. I’ll give you 50 percent of myself but will reserve a little bit for me; I want to have some say in my life!”

The Bible says, “Whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it” (Matthew 16:25, NKJV). God isn’t calling us to a playground; He’s calling us to a battleground. God has promised those who receive Him His full resources in battle.

Sadly, many who reject Jesus’ invitation to salvation and eternal life in Heaven do it because they don’t want to miss out on what the world offers them in this life. But after this life, they will go into eternity having rejected Christ and the love of Jesus, being separated from Him forever.

The story is told of the famous organ at Freiburg Cathedral in Germany. The organist who had played it for years had become old. One day, a stranger asked if he could play the organ. The man told him no, but finally gave in. The stranger began to play the most beautiful music ever heard. When the stranger finished, the old man asked, “What is your name?” The answer came back, “My name is Felix Mendelssohn.” The old man said, “To think I almost missed the world’s greatest master organist.”

Many are on the verge of missing God’s great call. Obedience to God brings fulfillment, joy, and peace in this life, with the assurance of Heaven.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)