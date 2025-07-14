Published 5:34 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Ed “The Sand Man” Linda, 67, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1958, in Patterson, New Jersey, to the late Edward and Shirley Van Orden Linda. He had lived in Carter County for the past 19 years. He was in the hardwood floor business. He loved to be on the lake in his boat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters: Courtney and Kristin Linda.

Survivors include his wife, Tracie Stout Linda; a son, Cody Linda and his fiancée, Kaylee, of Bethlehem, Tennessee; a very special granddaughter, Kinsley Brooke; one sister, Debi Kiamos and husband, Constantine; several nephews, cousins and many very special friends; his favorite mother-in-law, Barb aka Granny; and his four-legged furry buddy, “Fat Fat.”

A service to celebrate the life of “The Sand Man” will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, in the Southside Free Will Baptist Church with Pastors Jeremy Burleson and James Hill. The eulogy will be given by Greg Crowe. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Stevens and Dr. Garcia for their special care. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. It was his wish to be cremated.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is assisting the Linda family.