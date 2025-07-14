Doughboys shut out Coal Cats for series sweep Published 10:23 am Monday, July 14, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Doughboys shut out the Tri-State Coal Cats on Sunday for a 10-0 victory.

In typical Doughboys fashion, they got the scoring started early in the bottom of the first. Dane Morrow crossed home after his leadoff double, scoring on a Paris Pridgen groundout to the shortstop.

In the bottom of the third, Johnson City added on four more runs, one off an RBI sac fly by Willie Hurt to center, bringing Morrow home for a second time. The next three runs came off bases-loaded walks worked by Jackson Jones, Camden Kaufman and Logan Dunn, scoring Pridgen, Trey Majette and Brandon Chang to put Johnson City ahead 5-0.

Pridgen scored Morrow in the bottom of the fourth on a repeat play. Morrow was standing on third as Pridgen grounded to short, allowing Morrow to score his third run of the night. In the bottom of the very next inning, Logan Fyffe picked up his only RBI of the night on a groundout to first but saw Jones cross home to make it 7-0.

While the Doughboys were knocking in runs on defense, pitcher Joe LoPinto was putting on a show in his start on the mound. LoPinto went a full six innings, giving up only four hits and no runs, walking no batters and striking out three before exiting after the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Majette hit his fourth double of the year, trading places with Hurt, who had doubled just a batter before. Jones then put the cherry on top as he crushed his first home run of the year over the right-field wall, a 390-foot bomb that scored Majette and himself.

Lleyton Daily was called in to close the door on the Coal Cats, and he did just that in only four batters faced to work the three outs Johnson City needed to shut out Tri-State, 10-0.

Johnson City will have Monday off before hitting the road to start the week as they travel to Pulaski to take on the River Turtles on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.