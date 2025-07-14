Contraband Intercepted at Northeast Correctional Complex Published 3:57 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Officers seize drugs, tobacco, cellphones in suspicious shipment

From Staff Reports

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Security staff at the Northeast Correctional Complex intercepted a large shipment of contraband on July 2 before it could enter the facility, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Correctional officers discovered the contraband while inspecting a suspicious delivery. Inside, they found hundreds of suboxone strips and drug-laced paper, marijuana, THC oils, more than 50 pounds of tobacco, and over 70 cellphones and cellphone chargers.

“The introduction of contraband is a serious threat to prison systems across the country and to the safety of both staff and inmates,” said TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada. “The Tennessee Department of Correction works diligently to intercept and recover all forms of contraband, partnering with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to aggressively prosecute these cases.”

NECX officials credited the discovery to the vigilance of their staff.

“Because of the close observation and attention to detail by our staff, we were able to intercept the contraband and maintain security of the facility and the safety of the staff and inmates,” said Warden Brian Eller.

An investigation into the origin of the shipment is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to contraband introduction is encouraged to call the TDOC’s 24-hour tip line at 1-800-TDC-FIND (1-800-832-3463).