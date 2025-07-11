Washington County grand jury indicts former Johnson City police officer Published 3:45 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — A Washington County grand jury has indicted a Johnson City Police Department officer on charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a TBI release, agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Connor Cooper, 28, in June 2024 at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney. During the investigation, agents learned that while working for the police department, Cooper was involved in a vehicle pursuit in April 2024 and intentionally disabled his cruiser’s in-car video system and his body-worn camera. According to the charges, Cooper instructed a trainee riding with him to turn off his body-worn camera to unlawfully tamper with, destroy, conceal or limit the availability of the video footage.

The grand jury returned an indictment on July 3, charging Cooper with two counts of official misconduct and one count of tampering with governmental records.

Cooper turned himself in today and was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $3,000 bond.