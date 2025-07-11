Smith-White-Price family plans Aug. 2 reunion Published 8:18 am Friday, July 11, 2025

The 42nd Smith-White-Price family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hampton Christian Church fellowship hall, 810 Deerfield Lane, Hampton, behind Hampton High School. Bring your favorite covered dish and a dessert for a meal to be served at 1 p.m.

Those attending are asked to bring a gift for bingo, door prizes and horseshoes. Trophies will be awarded. Also, bring your favorite memorabilia.

For more information, call Peggy Lewis at 423-725-2453 or Juli Lewis at 423-612-3671.