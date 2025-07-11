Northeast State offers online certified medical billing and coding specialist course Published 8:23 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions offers an online, self-paced certified medical billing and coding course.

The certified billing and coding specialist course is an online course with five modules and serves as a strong starting point for individuals interested in a career in medical coding and billing.

This course prepares healthcare workers with skills needed to perform the duties of a medical coder and biller. Topics include medical diagnoses, procedures, symptoms and submitting claims to Medicare, Medicaid and insurance companies to receive reimbursements. The course provides all the preparation needed to pass the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) examination to become a certified billing and coding specialist. The fee for this course is $400.

Participants must complete registration and pay the course fee prior to attending the course. To enroll and pay online, visit:

https://www.campusce.net/northeaststate/course/course.aspx?catId=31.

For more information or for financial assistance, contact Workforce Solutions at 423-354-5237 or email WorkforceSolutions@northeaststate.edu.