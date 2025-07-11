NET Trans launches on-demand EV ride service in Elizabethton Published 1:33 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Elizabethton residents now have a new transportation option with the launch of NET Trans Connect, a same-day, on-demand electric vehicle (EV) ride service designed for convenience, comfort and accessibility.

The new service is open to the public with no eligibility requirements or pre-approvals. Riders can schedule trips on the same day using the NET Trans mobile app, eliminating the need for advance bookings. Rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis within Elizabethton city limits. For travel outside the city, traditional NET Trans services will remain available.

Reservations can be made through the NET Trans app—available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by searching “NET Trans”—or by calling the dispatch center at 423-461-8233. Fares may be paid by credit card, cash, check or customer balance.

Elizabethton becomes the second city to offer the Connect service, following a successful rollout in Greeneville and Tusculum. The program has improved transit access and simplified local travel in those communities.

“Connect is all about making transportation flexible, sustainable and accessible,” said Candace Long, director of transportation at NET Trans. “With this new option, we’re bringing real-time, on-demand service to the Elizabethton area while also supporting cleaner energy use through our fully electric fleet.”

Why choose NET Trans Connect?

Quick turnaround: No need to schedule days in advance

Sustainable travel: Fully electric vehicles reduce emissions

Local support: Backed by the trusted NET Trans team

Convenient and affordable: Simple, competitive fare options



NET Trans, a division of the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency (FTHRA), continues to expand customer-centered transit solutions across Northeast Tennessee.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Elizabethton launch will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at the NET Trans Garage, 100 Parkway Blvd. Light refreshments will be provided, and the public is invited to attend. RSVPs may be sent to events@fthra.org.

For more information about Connect or other NET Trans services, visit www.nettrans.org or follow @FTHRA_Official on social media.