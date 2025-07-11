Local student earns place on Furman dean’s list

Published 10:02 am Friday, July 11, 2025

By Contributed Content

Hannah Beth McCoy of Elizabethton earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale. McCoy’s parents or guardians are Marvin McCoy and Brittany McCoy.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university with 2,500 students in Greenville, South Carolina. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty. Its 940-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation.

