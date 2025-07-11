Junior Ranger camp, historic tours and music events set for Sycamore Shoals Published 9:59 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Junior Ranger Camp

Wednesday–Friday, July 16–18 | 9 a.m.–noon | Ages 8–12 | $50 per participant

Children ages 8 to 12 can experience early American life during the park’s first-ever Junior Ranger Camp. Activities will include frontier survival skills, Native crafts, colonial games and nature walks. Campers will receive a tricorn hat, snacks and daily take-home items. Registration is required and closes June 30 at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.

English Country Dancing with the Sabine Hill Social Society

Sunday, July 20 | 1:30–4 p.m. | Free

Held in the Visitor Center Gathering Room, this session welcomes dancers of all levels to learn early 19th-century English country dancing. No partner or experience is required.

Old Time Music Jam

Sunday, July 27 | 1:30–4 p.m. | Free

Enjoy an afternoon of traditional folk, gospel and Celtic tunes. Acoustic instruments like fiddle, banjo, dulcimer, guitar and mandolin are encouraged. Musicians and music lovers of all ages are welcome.

Historic Home Guided Tours

Both the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill will offer guided tours Wednesday through Sunday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Tour fees: $10 adults; $8 seniors, veterans and active military; $5 ages 17 and under. Each tour is limited to 12 participants.

Registration is required at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.

Carter Mansion, 1031 Broad St., Elizabethton – Explore Tennessee’s oldest frame house, built between 1775 and 1780, and learn about the Carter family’s role in early East Tennessee history.

Sabine Hill, 2328 W. G St., Elizabethton – Tour one of Tennessee’s finest examples of Federal architecture and learn about the influential Taylor family.

Please note: Outdoor programs may be canceled in the event of severe weather. Contact the park for details or visit the event website for updates.