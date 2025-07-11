Joy is the result of sharing one another’s burdens Published 8:14 am Friday, July 11, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: We lost our teenage son in an auto accident. We remain strong in our faith, but time isn’t bringing healing, and we’re finding it hard to fellowship with the parents of the boy who was driving irresponsibly. We treasure the years we had our son but are struggling to find strength to provide care for our two younger children, particularly when having to navigate the legal matters that have emerged. What is the key to finding some peace? – D.P.

Dear D.P.: We find solace in focusing on memories of the past when a loved one dies, but healing doesn’t come overnight. Most of all, we must realize that God is not finished with us; He still has a plan for the remainder of our lives and others who depend on us. There are still people who love and need us, and we still have responsibilities.

The Apostle Paul’s words concerning his own spiritual journey apply to us even when we grieve: “One thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead” (Philippians 3:13, NKJV). It isn’t that we forget about our loved ones, nor should we. God does give strength to accept what is, knowing that God is the Giver of life and each one’s days are in His hands.

Forcing our hearts and minds to look toward the future means stepping out in faith that God will lead our every step if we stay connected to Him through prayer and learning from His Word. Giving in to the temptation to remain withdrawn is a deliberate act of the will on our part, but God’s strength makes it possible to overcome and draw near to Him. Often, He uses us to encourage others who are hurting. Joy is the result of sharing one another’s burdens, just as the Bible says (see Galatians 6:2).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)