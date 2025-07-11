Jacob Roberts named 2024-25 PSAC scholar-athlete Published 10:40 am Friday, July 11, 2025

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Jacob Roberts, of Elizabethton, was named a 2024-25 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) scholar-athlete for football at Commonwealth University–Lock Haven.

The PSAC honored 3,922 student-athletes from its institutions as PSAC scholar-athletes following the conclusion of the 2024-25 academic year. Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year to be eligible for the PSAC scholar-athlete award.

The 2024-25 PSAC scholar-athlete total of 3,922 — 54% of the entire PSAC student-athlete population — marks the 10th consecutive year the PSAC has awarded at least 40% of its student-athlete population with scholar-athlete status.