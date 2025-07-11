Elk River Falls reopens after Helene recovery efforts Published 3:59 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

ELK PARK, N.C. — The Elk River Falls area, located in the Pisgah National Forest’s Appalachian Ranger District, reopened to visitors on Friday, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The area, which is home to a 65-foot waterfall known as Big Falls, had been closed for several months for cleanup after the remnants of Hurricane Helene roared through the area in September. The area experienced significant flooding during the storm that left the river clogged with debris and the trails blocked by downed trees, and visitors are advised to exercise caution.

“Elk River Falls is a popular summer destination, and our community neighbors have been patient while we worked to restore access to the trails and clear the river so we could safely reopen,” said District Ranger Jen Barnhart in the release. “Thank you to all our partners and cooperators, including Wild South, Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina, the Linville-Central Rescue Squad and Avery County, for all their effort to help us cross the finish line toward finally welcoming the public back to this hidden gem.”

The USFS release reminds visitors that swimming near, climbing or jumping from waterfalls is incredibly dangerous and can even be fatal. Entering the water immediately above or below Elk River Falls can be extremely dangerous because of an incredibly strong undercurrent and the height of the waterfall. For their safety and that of first responders, visitors should follow all posted signage, remain out of the water and not attempt to climb the rocks around the waterfall.

More than 30 volunteers from Wild South, Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina and the Linville-Central Rescue Squad recently helped Forest Service crews prepare the area for reopening by removing trash and debris, including a 250-lb. propane tank left after floodwaters receded. To help ensure public safety, the Forest Service monitored the falls for any new hazards and loose debris that could pose a risk to visitors. The parking area and entry road leading to Elk River Falls have also been repaired and resurfaced to provide better access.

“Wild South is proud to serve our local communities and to have worked closely alongside the U.S. Forest Service in restoring Elk River Falls and other public lands impacted by Hurricane Helene,” said Halley Burleson, operations coordinator for Wild South. “The reopening of Elk River Falls is not only a win for public access but also a symbol of the resilience of the communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. It’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when communities come together to care for one another and our shared public lands.”

For the latest recovery information on the Pisgah National Forest following Hurricane Helene, visit www.fs.usda.gov/r08/northcarolina.