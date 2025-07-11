City Council OKs applying for $24 million in federal grants Published 2:43 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

By Buzz Trexler

Star Correspondent

Elizabethton city officials are hoping to net at least a portion of nearly $24 million in federal grants to help offset the cost of infrastructure repairs, replacements, rebuilding and fund resiliency measures following Hurricane Helene, and in preparation for other potential disasters.

During Thursday night’s regular meeting, City Council members passed resolutions to apply for federal assistance through U.S. Department of Agriculture grant programs related to utility services and community facilities. The USDA’s Rural Development Division Field Office in Greeneville will receive a special allocation for Tennessee communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.

In responding to Councilman Richard Barker’s question about the probability of receiving the grants, Assistant City Manager Logan Engle said as with the case of any grant application, she could not say for certain because there is a limited amount of funds.

“Like with any grant, we compete; we try to put forth the best application that we can. You know, we’re not gonna phone it in, if you will. We’re gonna give good justification about what our needs are and compete. But at the end of the day, there’s always a limited amount of funds, and sometimes we win in grants — we’ve won a lot over the past several years — sometimes we lose.”

If awarded, the Community Facilities Disaster Assistance Fund Grant would cover 75 percent of total costs of equipment and construction for projects related to emergency services. The city intends to seek funds for the following projects, totaling $3,611,027.06:

— Tennessee Advanced Communications Network mobile radios for police, fire, street, electric and water resources departments ($2,000,000);

— Swiftwater rescue gear for the Fire Department, including an aluminum jet boat, a rescue raft, various rescue equipment pieces to outfit the boat and raft, personal protective equipment, dry suits and personal flotation devices ($100,000); and

— Resurfacing of roadways (Sycamore Street, East E Street, East Elk Avenue and Academy Street) due to damage incurred from the SR-67 Broad Street Bridge closure ($1,511,027.06).

The total of all possible projects is $3,611,027.06, and should all projects be sought and fully funded, a 25 percent match would be required but would not exceed $902,756.77.

Funding for projects through the Rural Utility Service Disaster Assistance Grant is intended for projects involving water and wastewater utilities affected by the storm. The city’s Water Resources Department intends to apply for the following projects:

— Pump station improvements to Cherokee and Sycamore Pump Stations ($5,000,000);

— Manhole replacements of 200 to 300 aging built-in-place brick manholes ($3,000,000);

— Hampton Watershed Storage Tank ($8,669,000);

— Systemwide supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) upgrades and improvements ($3,000,000); and

— Distribution system zone metering installations of 12 to 15 at major line junctions ($500,000).

Those projects total $20,169,000 and, should all projects be sought and fully funded, the grant does not require a local match, and the funds would be allocated on a reimbursable basis.

OTHER ACTIONS

Among other actions, the City Council approved:

— A one-year service agreement with Chris Mitchell Management Consultants (CMMC) in the amount of $18,500, a $550 increase over the previous year’s cost. The company, which has served as Elizabethton Electric’s rate consultant since 2010, assists in analyzing rates, revenues and expenses.

— A resolution accepting a $375,000 grant from the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security to fund school resource officers during the coming academic year at the city’s five schools. According to a summary provided to council members, the city has had an officer at Elizabethton High School since 1999, at T.A. Dugger Jr. High since 2010, and officers at all three elementary schools since 2019. The positions have been funded over the years by a combination of funds from the general fund, funds from city schools and various grant programs.

— A resolution authorizing the city to enter into a cooperative agreement for emergency communications with the Carter County Emergency Communications District at a cost of $271,115. According to the resolution, the city and the Carter County Commission have since the 1990s provided additional funding to the Carter County Emergency Communications District to provide direct dispatch services to all emergency agencies in the county.

— On first reading, an amendment to Elizabethton City Schools’ 2025-26 budget for the Capital Contribution in the amount of $1,250,000 for the Dave Ryder Center.

— On first reading, a $151,389 increase in expenditures related to the Franklin Pool renovation budget, from $1,600,000 to $1,751,389. In April, AE4H20 Inc. was selected as the architect/design consultant. During the June 30 special called meeting, the City Council awarded the bid for the construction of the pool to DWR Aquatics.