Church Briefs Published 2:53 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

First Free Will

The Pylant family will present a gospel concert Sunday, July 20, at the Elizabethton First Free Will Baptist Church. The service will begin at 5 p.m.

Being referred to as North Alabama’s First Family of Gospel Music, the family has spent their lives preparing for this current season of gospel ministry. Brandon and Melina Pylant are joined on stage by their children, Aaron and Bethany. They live in Eva, Ala.

The public is invited to attend.

The Rev. Nathan Jennings is pastor.

First Christian

The Sunday morning service at Elizabethton First Christian Church begins at 9:45 a.m. The current sermon series is in the Book of Philippians.

There are Sunday school classes for all ages at 11 a.m. Bible study for all ages is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

First Christian is creating a new pictorial directory. If you are a member of First Christian and would like to be included in the new directory, call the church office at 423-542-5651.

Also, First Christian has a food pantry. Persons living in Carter County and needing food assistance may call the church office at 423-542-5851 to make an appointment.

The public is invited to check out the video of the church’s Fourth of July celebration at: http://vimeo.com/1097509839.

Poplar Grove

The Happy Way Quartet will sing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service at Poplar Grove Baptist Church, Stoney Creek.

The Rev. Eric Wright, pastor, invites the public to attend.

East Side Christian

Vacation Bible School is coming up July 17-19 at East Side Christian Church. Classes will be held Thursday and Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The theme of the Bible school is “God’s Big Backyard.” There will be classes for children ages 3 and up.

Activities will include Bible lessons, snacks, inflatables and more.

The church is located at 1400 Siam Road.

Elizabethton Church of Christ

Vacation Bible School will be held July 14-18 at the Elizabethton Church of Christ. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The theme of the Bible school is “Turnabout – Where the Path Leads to Jesus.”

There will be classes for all ages, adults included.

Southside Free Will

Vacation Bible School will begin July 13 at 6 p.m. at Southside Free Will Baptist Church. Classes will be from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday. The theme of the Bible school is “Wonder Junction.”

Southside Free Will is located at 224 Jack Bradley Road.

Blue Springs

Blue Springs Christian Church, 107 Don Rominger Road, will have a one-day Vacation Bible School August 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

‘Fun With Jesus” is the theme of the Bible school, which will feature games, crafts, Bible stories, food, and back to school items for all.

Wes McElravy is minister.