Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers

Chancery Court
 Elizabeth Brooke Parker (name change)
 Arianna Guillermina Kraus v. Lawrence John Kraus (divorce)
 Jeffery Lynn Campbell v. Stacie Rae Campbell (divorce)
 Sheena L. Jenkins v. Patrick N. Jenkins and Sierra Puckett (ejectment)
 Noah Reid Martin v. NAG of Elizabethton FLLC, doing business as Ford of Elizabethton (breach of contract)
 Carter County, Tenn., v. David M. Martin and Gregory Golden (violation of county litter ordinance)
 Carter County, Tenn., v. Neal Wade Thompson (violation of county litter ordinance)
 Carter County, Tenn., v. Justin L. Whitson and Kayla Whitson (violation of county litter ordinance)

 

Circuit Court
 Jennifer E. Taylor v. Chadwych B. Taylor (divorce, no minors)

 

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Troy Gene Rainbolt et ux to Crystal Rainbolt Rogers et vir, Dist. 1, $40,000
 Brenda Gail Elliott to Everette E. Stout et al, Dist. 15, $165,000
 Susan Elizabeth Barwick et al to Bryan Guy Hoilman et ux, Dist. 5, $400,000
 Randy Edward Hensley to Ronnie Lee Carr, Dist. 8, $15,000
 Drew Gessner et al to Dusty Walker Wright et al, Dist. 17, $344,218
 Louie J. Greene to Carter County Board of Education, no district listed, no amount
 Naomi Shanon McIntosh to Kathleen Flynn Andrews et vir, Dist. 15, $180,250
 Kenneth Payne to Kenneth Payne et al, Dist. 4, quitclaim
 Development Holdings LLC to Mellow Gators LLC, Dist. 9, $40,000
 Marcus Olds and Sandy Oliver, co-personal reps, to Grover Gordon Childress Jr. et ux, Dist. 10, $200,000
 Debra Bush to Alan J. Hubbard Jr., Dist. 5, $72,346
 Gloria Ann Davis et al to Brittany Bailey, Dist. 13, $35,000
 Gloria Ann Davis to Gloria Ann Davis and Larry Eugene Davis, Dist. 8, quitclaim
 Dalerick M. Carden, trustee, to Tara N. Labriola, Dist. 9, $375,000
 Markus Olds and Sandy Oliver, co-personal reps, to Three Arrows Development LLC, Dist. 7, $49,900
 John R. Quick to Seyedhooman Moosaviderby et al, Dist. 10, $262,000
 Larry Sanders et al to Maxine D. Frank, $154,000
 Joyce D. Smith Row to Royce D. Smith Row and Ray Smith, trustees, Dist. 7, no consideration
 Roan Waterbury et ux to Jennifer L. Waterbury and Roan Waterbury, trustees, Dist. 2, quitclaim
 Daniel McCants Peacock et al to Devin Kelley, Dist. 5, $237,000
 Deborah Short Taylor to DHJ0101 Trust, Dist. 15, quitclaim
 Deborah M. Short Taylor to DHJ0101 Trust, Dist. 10, quitclaim
 John A. Beall et al to Jessica Lynn Reutter et vir, Dist. 1, $977,777
 Hurd Realty KKC to Haley C. Fair, no district listed, $220,000
 Steven Reece and Gene Reece to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $3,000
 Morgan Kira Nave to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $15,000
 Landon Trivette to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $4,000
 Kelley Hasbrouck to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $5,000
 Henry Kim Westmoreland to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $11,800
 Steve Cochran to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $3,000
 Georgia Lee Day Hodge to Kelly Hodge, Dist. 10, quitclaim
 Pamela S. Mann et al to Darrell Oberlin et al, Dist. 6, $330,000
 Kenneth Dwight Minton to Susan Lynn Johnson, Dist. 8, quitclaim
 Patsy Darlene Simpson to Patsy Darlene Simpson, no district listed, quitclaim
 Bille Maxine Cole to Liza Denise Stellfox, Dist. 1, quitclaim
 Patricia Pilkington to Marty Hill et ux, Dist. 12, $71,853.12
 Ronald Scott Woods et ux to Jacob Barnett, Dist. 16, $1,500
 Timothy D. Palmer to Dylan Lockridge et al, no district listed, $295,000
 HC874 LLC and Morgan Kraus to Charles Pendray and Debra Pendray, trustees, Dist. 17, $320,000

 

