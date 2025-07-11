Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers
Published 11:53 am Friday, July 11, 2025
Chancery Court
Elizabeth Brooke Parker (name change)
Arianna Guillermina Kraus v. Lawrence John Kraus (divorce)
Jeffery Lynn Campbell v. Stacie Rae Campbell (divorce)
Sheena L. Jenkins v. Patrick N. Jenkins and Sierra Puckett (ejectment)
Noah Reid Martin v. NAG of Elizabethton FLLC, doing business as Ford of Elizabethton (breach of contract)
Carter County, Tenn., v. David M. Martin and Gregory Golden (violation of county litter ordinance)
Carter County, Tenn., v. Neal Wade Thompson (violation of county litter ordinance)
Carter County, Tenn., v. Justin L. Whitson and Kayla Whitson (violation of county litter ordinance)
Circuit Court
Jennifer E. Taylor v. Chadwych B. Taylor (divorce, no minors)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:
Troy Gene Rainbolt et ux to Crystal Rainbolt Rogers et vir, Dist. 1, $40,000
Brenda Gail Elliott to Everette E. Stout et al, Dist. 15, $165,000
Susan Elizabeth Barwick et al to Bryan Guy Hoilman et ux, Dist. 5, $400,000
Randy Edward Hensley to Ronnie Lee Carr, Dist. 8, $15,000
Drew Gessner et al to Dusty Walker Wright et al, Dist. 17, $344,218
Louie J. Greene to Carter County Board of Education, no district listed, no amount
Louie J. Greene to Carter County Board of Education, no district listed, no amount
Naomi Shanon McIntosh to Kathleen Flynn Andrews et vir, Dist. 15, $180,250
Kenneth Payne to Kenneth Payne et al, Dist. 4, quitclaim
Development Holdings LLC to Mellow Gators LLC, Dist. 9, $40,000
Marcus Olds and Sandy Oliver, co-personal reps, to Grover Gordon Childress Jr. et ux, Dist. 10, $200,000
Debra Bush to Alan J. Hubbard Jr., Dist. 5, $72,346
Gloria Ann Davis et al to Brittany Bailey, Dist. 13, $35,000
Gloria Ann Davis to Gloria Ann Davis and Larry Eugene Davis, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Dalerick M. Carden, trustee, to Tara N. Labriola, Dist. 9, $375,000
Markus Olds and Sandy Oliver, co-personal reps, to Three Arrows Development LLC, Dist. 7, $49,900
John R. Quick to Seyedhooman Moosaviderby et al, Dist. 10, $262,000
Larry Sanders et al to Maxine D. Frank, $154,000
Joyce D. Smith Row to Royce D. Smith Row and Ray Smith, trustees, Dist. 7, no consideration
Roan Waterbury et ux to Jennifer L. Waterbury and Roan Waterbury, trustees, Dist. 2, quitclaim
Daniel McCants Peacock et al to Devin Kelley, Dist. 5, $237,000
Deborah Short Taylor to DHJ0101 Trust, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Deborah M. Short Taylor to DHJ0101 Trust, Dist. 10, quitclaim
John A. Beall et al to Jessica Lynn Reutter et vir, Dist. 1, $977,777
Hurd Realty KKC to Haley C. Fair, no district listed, $220,000
Steven Reece and Gene Reece to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $3,000
Morgan Kira Nave to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $15,000
Landon Trivette to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $4,000
Kelley Hasbrouck to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $5,000
Henry Kim Westmoreland to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $11,800
Steve Cochran to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $3,000
Georgia Lee Day Hodge to Kelly Hodge, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Pamela S. Mann et al to Darrell Oberlin et al, Dist. 6, $330,000
Kenneth Dwight Minton to Susan Lynn Johnson, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Patsy Darlene Simpson to Patsy Darlene Simpson, no district listed, quitclaim
Bille Maxine Cole to Liza Denise Stellfox, Dist. 1, quitclaim
Patricia Pilkington to Marty Hill et ux, Dist. 12, $71,853.12
Ronald Scott Woods et ux to Jacob Barnett, Dist. 16, $1,500
Timothy D. Palmer to Dylan Lockridge et al, no district listed, $295,000
HC874 LLC and Morgan Kraus to Charles Pendray and Debra Pendray, trustees, Dist. 17, $320,000