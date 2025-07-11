Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers Published 11:53 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Chancery Court

Elizabeth Brooke Parker (name change)

Arianna Guillermina Kraus v. Lawrence John Kraus (divorce)

Jeffery Lynn Campbell v. Stacie Rae Campbell (divorce)

Sheena L. Jenkins v. Patrick N. Jenkins and Sierra Puckett (ejectment)

Noah Reid Martin v. NAG of Elizabethton FLLC, doing business as Ford of Elizabethton (breach of contract)

Carter County, Tenn., v. David M. Martin and Gregory Golden (violation of county litter ordinance)

Carter County, Tenn., v. Neal Wade Thompson (violation of county litter ordinance)

Carter County, Tenn., v. Justin L. Whitson and Kayla Whitson (violation of county litter ordinance)

Circuit Court

Jennifer E. Taylor v. Chadwych B. Taylor (divorce, no minors)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Troy Gene Rainbolt et ux to Crystal Rainbolt Rogers et vir, Dist. 1, $40,000

Brenda Gail Elliott to Everette E. Stout et al, Dist. 15, $165,000

Susan Elizabeth Barwick et al to Bryan Guy Hoilman et ux, Dist. 5, $400,000

Randy Edward Hensley to Ronnie Lee Carr, Dist. 8, $15,000

Drew Gessner et al to Dusty Walker Wright et al, Dist. 17, $344,218

Louie J. Greene to Carter County Board of Education, no district listed, no amount

Louie J. Greene to Carter County Board of Education, no district listed, no amount

Naomi Shanon McIntosh to Kathleen Flynn Andrews et vir, Dist. 15, $180,250

Kenneth Payne to Kenneth Payne et al, Dist. 4, quitclaim

Development Holdings LLC to Mellow Gators LLC, Dist. 9, $40,000

Marcus Olds and Sandy Oliver, co-personal reps, to Grover Gordon Childress Jr. et ux, Dist. 10, $200,000

Debra Bush to Alan J. Hubbard Jr., Dist. 5, $72,346

Gloria Ann Davis et al to Brittany Bailey, Dist. 13, $35,000

Gloria Ann Davis to Gloria Ann Davis and Larry Eugene Davis, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Dalerick M. Carden, trustee, to Tara N. Labriola, Dist. 9, $375,000

Markus Olds and Sandy Oliver, co-personal reps, to Three Arrows Development LLC, Dist. 7, $49,900

John R. Quick to Seyedhooman Moosaviderby et al, Dist. 10, $262,000

Larry Sanders et al to Maxine D. Frank, $154,000

Joyce D. Smith Row to Royce D. Smith Row and Ray Smith, trustees, Dist. 7, no consideration

Roan Waterbury et ux to Jennifer L. Waterbury and Roan Waterbury, trustees, Dist. 2, quitclaim

Daniel McCants Peacock et al to Devin Kelley, Dist. 5, $237,000

Deborah Short Taylor to DHJ0101 Trust, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Deborah M. Short Taylor to DHJ0101 Trust, Dist. 10, quitclaim

John A. Beall et al to Jessica Lynn Reutter et vir, Dist. 1, $977,777

Hurd Realty KKC to Haley C. Fair, no district listed, $220,000

Steven Reece and Gene Reece to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $3,000

Morgan Kira Nave to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $15,000

Landon Trivette to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $4,000

Kelley Hasbrouck to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $5,000

Henry Kim Westmoreland to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $11,800

Steve Cochran to Jerome Cochran et ux, Dist. 17, $3,000

Georgia Lee Day Hodge to Kelly Hodge, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Pamela S. Mann et al to Darrell Oberlin et al, Dist. 6, $330,000

Kenneth Dwight Minton to Susan Lynn Johnson, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Patsy Darlene Simpson to Patsy Darlene Simpson, no district listed, quitclaim

Bille Maxine Cole to Liza Denise Stellfox, Dist. 1, quitclaim

Patricia Pilkington to Marty Hill et ux, Dist. 12, $71,853.12

Ronald Scott Woods et ux to Jacob Barnett, Dist. 16, $1,500

Timothy D. Palmer to Dylan Lockridge et al, no district listed, $295,000

HC874 LLC and Morgan Kraus to Charles Pendray and Debra Pendray, trustees, Dist. 17, $320,000