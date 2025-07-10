True prayer is a way of life Published 10:11 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I’m not one who is comfortable praying in public or even in a small group. Praying to my Lord is sacred and personal. When I’m directing my thoughts and petitions to Jesus, I don’t have to worry about my prayer being critiqued by those listening. My pastor tells me I’m wrong about this. His prayers flow so easily. Is prayer something we practice to show our eloquence, or to seek God’s face and give glory to Him? – T.P.

Dear T.P.: Praying is more than an art or a skill – it is a consuming passion. When Jesus was on Earth, prayer was more important than the assembling of great crowds. He often withdrew into the wilderness and prayed (see Luke 5:15-16). Jesus is in Heaven even now praying for His own, and He welcomes our prayers and is more concerned about the attitude of our hearts than our eloquence.

There are many distorted ideas about what “praying” actually is. True prayer is not a muttering of words that makes God an errand runner, catering to our every selfish whim and desire. Real prayer is not a vain repetition of words uttered in public for religious display. Jesus said, “And when you pray, do not use vain repetitions as the heathen do. For they think that they will be heard for their many words” (Matthew 6:7, NKJV). It is sad that many local churches offer classes on gardening and the “Art of Conversation” instead of the study of prayer.

There are many who say that “effective prayer was for the ancients; that it has no relevance for this practical day.” Jesus declared that people “always ought to pray and not lose heart” (Luke 18:1, NKJV). Nowhere in Scripture are we told that prayer is limited to a particular group or era. True prayer is a way of life.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)