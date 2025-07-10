General Sessions Court Published 11:11 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

JULY 7

Jacqueline Rhea Chambers, vandalism, $25 fine and court charge; aggravated criminal trespassing, $25 fine and court charge.

Johnathan Clay Hawk, attempted assault on law enforcement, $100 fine and court cost, 30 days, no contact with Wilbur Dam Campground.

Cody Glen Hurley, two days for failure to appear; simple possession of Schedule III drugs, $750 fine and court cost.

David Shannon Motz, theft under $1,000, $25 fine and court cost.

Adam Lee Putman, resisting arrest, $10 fine and court cost.

Lee Allen Ball, 109 days for violation of probation.

Johnothan Brock, capias, fraudulent use of credit card.

Cierra Brooke Fannon, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost.

Scarlet D. Gaitan, capias, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, driving on suspended license and speeding.

Justin Garland, theft, $10 fine and court cost and make restitution to Walmart.

Robert Auther LeBlanc, bound over to grand jury on charges of light law violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Wilson Lee Mayse, capias, theft.

Austin Tyler Mizzell, driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, two days in jail.

Spencer A. Mullins, capias, failure to comply with financial responsibility law and driving on suspended license.

Michael Nunez, theft, $10 fine and court cost.

Michael G. O’Neil, driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, four days.

Justin Perkins, attempted theft, $10 fine and court cost.

Justin B. Shell, capias, violation of light law and driving on revoked license.

Richard Scott Smalling, capias, driving on suspended license and violation of light law.

Joshua A. Smith, driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, three days in jail.

Christian L. Tibbs, driving on suspended license (second offense or more), $10 fine and court cost.

Jared Warren, capias, criminal trespassing.

Tristan Williams, theft, $25 fine and court cost.

Danny Ray Wilson, capias, driving on suspended license (second offense).

JULY 9

Robert Cody Bullwinkel, 10 days for violation of probation; criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost, 10 days.

Dakota James Campbell, misdemeanor attempted reckless endangerment, $10 fine and court cost, 120 days.

Anthony Cordell, domestic assault, $25 fine and court cost, 20 days.

Daniel T. Dekeyser, three charges of cruelty to animals, $10 fine and court cost on each charge, 20 days.

Sidney Q. Jones, bound over to grand jury on charge of violation of an order of protection or restraining order.

Andy Miller, theft, 15 days for violation of probation.

Roger W. Murray, two days for failure to appear; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court cost; driving on revoked license (second offense), $25 fine and court cost.

Richard Alan Stout, theft of property, $25 fine and court cost; aggravated criminal trespassing, $25 fine and court cost and 60 days for violation of probation.

Minnie Taylor, possession of methamphetamine, $750 fine and court cost, 30 days; resisting stop and arrest, $25 fine and court cost.

Christopher Craig Beesley, theft, $20 fine and court cost, two days.

Lee Roy Bennett, driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court cost.

Bethany Broyles, capias, shoplifting/theft under $1,000.

Anthony Cavitt, capias, simple domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Megan Denys Cline, solicitation to file false report, violation of probation, extended six months probation.

Robert L. Coleman, driving on revoked license, $50 fine and court cost.

Thomas E. Elliott, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost.

Abigale N. Estep, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $50 fine and court cost.

Leon Hernandez, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $50 fine and court cost.

Patrick Heron, capias, theft.

Kalill Kisa Isbell, capias, driving on suspended license, evading arrest and reckless driving.

James Ray Jones, bound over to grand jury on a charge of stolen property.

Lisa A. Langett, capias, violation of pedestrian’s right of way in crosswalks, driving on revoked license.

Jessie L. Moody, driving on revoked license for DUI, $10 fine and court cost, two days; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court cost.

Chad J. Oliver, simple possession and casual exchange, $750 fine and court cost.

William D. Oliver, capias, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag; driving without license; failure of driver to exercise due care; and failure to comply with financial responsibility law.

Daniel Harold Pritchard, capias, driving on revoked license (second charge).

Henry Sanchez, leaving the scene of a traffic accident, $50 fine and court cost.

Aaron Dean Thomas, capias, driving under the influence (second offense).

Ashley Nichole Tribble, possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine and court cost; 30 days; attempted assault on a first responder, $50 fine and two 11-month, 29-day sentences; simple assault, $10 fine and court cost.

Chelsie Joy Walters, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, $100 fine and court cost on each count and 11 months and 29 days on each count.

Corin Michael West, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost.