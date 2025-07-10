Carter County Detention Center earns perfect inspection for third consecutive year Published 2:23 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

For the third consecutive year, the Carter County Detention Center has earned a perfect inspection from the Tennessee Corrections Institute, with state inspectors issuing a report Thursday stating “no deficiencies found” at the facility — a historic milestone for the department.

The July 10 inspection was conducted as part of TCI’s annual, unannounced review, which evaluates all aspects of jail operations, including physical conditions, staffing levels, employee training and operational policies.

“I am proud of our corrections staff and our jail administration team for this historic accomplishment,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “This team has worked diligently to turn this facility around from the direction it was headed in three years ago to a state-accredited facility that maintains the highest standards of operation.”

In 2022, the facility faced the possibility of losing state certification after the TCI cited dangerously low staffing levels, high employee turnover and issues with the physical plant. Immediate changes were made, including a $5 per hour raise for employees approved by the Carter County Commission. Those efforts allowed the jail to retain its certification that year.

“The staff made needed improvements to the facility and operations, and the Carter County Commission took a leap of faith in supporting this department,” Fraley said. “Without the hard work of the corrections division and the commitment made by the County Commission, we would not be here today, celebrating a perfect inspection for the third year in a row — something that has never before happened at this facility.”

In 2023, the facility passed inspection with no deficiencies for the first time in its history. That success was repeated in 2024, and now again in 2025.

“Passing one with no deficiencies validated the hard work of the corrections division. Then to have back-to-back inspections with no deficiencies was something incredible,” Fraley said. “I never thought we would be looking at a third year in a row. It really goes to show the professionalism and dedication of the staff.”

Jail Administrator Capt. Matt Patterson echoed that praise.

“This is nothing that I accomplished,” Patterson said. “This is all due to the hard work of our staff and their dedication to meeting and exceeding the standards expected of them.”