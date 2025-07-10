Bullseye Band, a fan favorite, to play Covered Bridge Jams on July 26 Published 10:19 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Covered Bridge Jams will feature a hometown favorite, the Bullseye Band, Saturday, July 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Covered Bridge Park.

The Bullseye Band consists of brothers Michael, Patrick and Mark Little. They have been performing together since 1982. Known locally and regionally for their penchant to please audiences with a wide variety of music, they are a favorite group in the area. Their musical repertoire includes songs from the 1950s through the 1990s, as well as from current artists. Their focus is primarily on country and Top 40. They have been the opening act for Earl Thomas Conley and T.G. Sheppard.

Having recorded for Sundial Records in Nashville, they have been a favorite band of fraternal organizations in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Pigeon Forge.

Those attending are asked to bring along a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free live music.

Food trucks serving this event include Good Karma Kettle Corn, Sideshow Station Concessions, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee and Yankee Doodle Doggie. Or stop by Covered Bridge Creamery across the street for some ice cream.

Rockin’ on the Doe, Aug. 16, will feature Chicago Rewired: The Premier Chicago Tribute Band as part of the summer series of the Covered Bridge Jams.

Music that evening will begin at 6 o’clock.

Chicago Rewired: The Premier Chicago Tribute Band is a tribute to Chicago, one of the longest-running and most successful pop/rock groups. Formed in 2015, the band has established itself playing all over the country at venues large and small. Their eight-piece band features talented musicians who play a variety of instruments, including keyboard, guitar, drums, trombone and even flugelhorn. Their energy is contagious, and the audience is sure to have as much fun listening to them as they are having on stage.