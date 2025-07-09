Vickie Kay Richardson

Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Vickie Kay Greenwell Richardson, 70, passed away peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center on July 7, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Vickie was born in Elizabethton, where she lived most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and was a former member of Harvest Baptist Church.

Vickie was preceded in death by her loving mother, Grace Carrier Greenwell; two beloved brothers, Johnnie and Lynn Greenwell; forever-loved baby Richardson; and several other family members.

Vickie will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Tammy and Taylor Richardson of Elizabethton; her siblings, Faye and Mickey Hardin of Medina, Ohio, Kathy and David Dinsmore of Kingsport, Dale and Pam Greenwell of Vancleave, Miss., and Dennis Greenwell of Shoreline, Wash.; her nieces and nephews, Teresa Hardin, Mike Hardin, Neil and Wendy Greenwell, T.J. Barnett, Beth and Clinton Ross, Shana Brower, Carly Greenwell, Chelsea Peters and Bella Greenwell; several great-nieces and nephews; her friends to whom she referred as her “other children,” Megan and Ryan Chadwick, Sam and Jordan Clay, Austin Diemer and Randy LeBlanc; and her former co-workers who became her great friends at Carter County Farm Bureau in Elizabethton.

The family would like to thank the following who supported Vickie throughout her journey: Dr. Andrew Becker and the staff of SOFHA; Dr. Paul Kramer; Dr. Sakshi Singal; Michelle Harris, RN; and the remaining staff of Ballad Health Cancer Center; the entire staff of the JCMC, especially the amazing individuals who work in the 7400 wing; the staff of Ballad Health Hospice; the staff of Ingles Pharmacy in Elizabethton; and all of those who prayed and reached out.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Elizabethton, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday at Emmert Cemetery, 107 Keenburg Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. The service will be officiated by Pastor Dale Greenwell. Pallbearers will be selected from attending family and friends.

The family requests that, instead of flowers, donations be made in Vickie’s honor to the following:

Harvest Baptist Church Missionary Fund (donations can be mailed to the church at 309 E. F St., Elizabethton, TN 37643)

Harmony Free Will Baptist Church Back to School Bash Ministries (donations can be mailed to the church at 3405 Gap Creek Road, Hampton, TN 37658)

Bucky’s Food Pantry at ETSU (visit their website at www.etsu.edu/foodpantry for more information)

Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Richardson family.