Scripture teaches that virtues are valued more than gold

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I have worked hard for many years and have provided for my family, but I’m not wealthy. I’m not caught up with striving for money that sits in a mutual fund. My pastor has been preaching on the importance of riches because God Himself is rich, but this seems opposite of what the Bible teaches. Is it wrong to desire to be wealthy? Does the Bible speak of being rich only in monetary value? – G.R.

Dear G.R.: Scripture mentions gold more than any other metal, first in its description of the lands surrounding the garden of Eden (see Genesis 2:11-12). The Old Testament says the gold is the Lord’s (see Haggai 2:8). Though it was highly valued, it was used abundantly in making things from cups to crowns, shields to bells, vessels to scepters, altars to thrones, and door hinges to streets. The Bible speaks of choice gold, precious gold, fine gold, perfect gold, threads of gold, weights of gold, talents of gold, pure gold, dust of gold, and cherubim of gold.

But gold wasn’t used just for divine purposes. People also melted the precious metal to form idols. They unwisely valued gold more than they valued God. Scripture teaches that virtues such as wisdom, knowledge, reputation, and faith are valued more than gold.

The Lord places a high value on the virtues of wisdom and knowledge, a good name, and faith. He offers these things to those who live for Him. “All the things one may desire cannot be compared with [wisdom]” (Proverbs 8:11, NKJV). The book of Proverbs, the wisdom book, says that it is much better to get wisdom than gold! We’re told that a good name is to be chosen rather than great riches and that faith is much more precious than gold.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)