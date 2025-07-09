River Riders drop second straight in 17-9 loss to Flyboys Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Elizabethton River Riders dropped their second consecutive game Tuesday night, falling 17-9 to the Greeneville Flyboys in a high-scoring Appalachian League contest at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Greeneville took an early 2-0 lead before Elizabethton got on the board in the third. Donte Lewis stole second and scored on a two-out RBI single from Jackson Berry, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The game turned in the fourth, when a combination of a hit batter, walks, and a throwing error by the River Riders led to a six-run inning. Ezra McNaughton’s two-run double capped the rally, giving Greeneville an 8-1 lead.

The Flyboys kept the pressure on with five more runs over the next two innings, including a three-run homer from Mycah Jordan in the sixth. Elizabethton responded in the bottom of the frame, plating five runs behind RBIs from Berry, Xavier Bradley, Cadyn Karl and Jordan Crosland to make it 13-6.

Greeneville extended its lead with four runs in the seventh and eighth. The River Riders rallied again in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by Jack Torbett’s two-run double and a wild pitch that allowed another run to score. The comeback ended there, as Elizabethton was held scoreless in the ninth.

Starter Matthew Porchas allowed four runs over three innings. Cesar Garcia stood out in relief, tossing 3 1/3 innings and allowing just one earned run with six strikeouts.

The River Riders (15-14) host Greeneville (16-11) again tonight at 6:30 p.m. The game will stream live on AppyLeague.com.