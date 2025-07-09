Rex Dale Lewis sentenced on second-degree murder charge Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

A Washington County Criminal Court sentenced Rex Dale Lewis to serve a total of 22 years in prison for killing James Allen “Al” Watson. Sentencing was July 3.

Charges were placed April 13, 2022, after Watson was found slain in the foyer of Lewis’ Johnson City home. Watson’s injuries included both blunt force and sharp force wounds, indicating he had been attacked with a blunt object as well as a bladed weapon.

Subsequent investigations by the Johnson City Police Department revealed Lewis’ extensive hours-long efforts to clean Watson’s blood from the scene of the crime. It was also discovered that Lewis attempted to hide a samurai-style/katana sword that he used in the killing.

Lewis did not call 911 to report Watson’s injuries until after concluding his efforts to tamper with the scene and hide evidence. While speaking with emergency services, Lewis refused to provide aid to the victim.