Grace Baptist Disaster Relief program will feature entertainer Trevor Thomas Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For three decades, actor and entertainer Trevor Thomas has been touring America. He creates characters that people can laugh at, cry with and learn from. Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in theater performance.

Thomas will bring his program to Grace Baptist Church on Saturday, July 26, at 6 p.m.

Thomas has worked professionally in theater, commercials, television and film. When schedules allow, he is joined in performances by his wife, Sawyer, and their daughter, Claire.

Sawyer holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal music education and offers a variety of musical styles with her professional and polished voice. Sawyer and Claire record exclusively for Chapel Valley Music on the Sanctuary label.

Thomas keeps up with a schedule of approximately 180 engagements each year. He can be seen in churches, concerts and various special events. In each appearance, theater, comedy, music and evangelism collide, and Broadway, Shakespeare and Carol Burnett meet Billy Graham.

Thomas and his family merge their talents in a combination of characters, sketches, songs and mime. Everything varies from funny to serious. However, all of their material is worshipful, evangelistic and edifying for the church. It is an unforgettable experience for the believer and a picture of salvation for the lost. The Gospel of Johnson is always the theme.

The concert is sponsored by Grace Baptist Church and the Spiritual Care Division of Carter County Long Term Recovery.

“After the storm comes healing, and what better way to lift our spirits than with laughter,” said Grace Baptist Pastor Travis Tyler.

The church is located at 1114 Broad St., and the public is invited.