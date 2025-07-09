Former Carter County corrections officer indicted in inmate misconduct case Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former Carter County corrections officer has been indicted following a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation inquiry into allegations of inappropriate contact with an inmate.

In December 2024, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents began investigating misconduct allegations involving Matthew J. Gray, 27.

During the investigation, agents determined that Gray had sexual contact with an inmate on more than one occasion. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office terminated Gray’s employment when the allegations came to light.

On Monday, the Carter County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Gray with two counts of sexual contact with inmates. He turned himself in Tuesday and was booked into the Carter County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges are accusations only. Gray is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.