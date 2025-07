Fall soccer registration opens at Boys & Girls Club Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Registration is now open for the Boys & Girls Club’s fall soccer season. Sign-ups will run through Aug. 4.

Divisions offered this year include Kindersoccer (ages 3-5), 6U, 9U and 12U. Families can register online by visiting bgcecc.org or the Boys & Girls Club’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact randerson@bgcecc.org.