Elizabethton Police seek help identifying shoplifting suspect Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Elizabethton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect possibly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart on the afternoon of July 3.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Commons at mcommons@elizabethtonpolice.org or call 423-547-6411.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting TIPEPD and your message to 847411.