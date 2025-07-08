This Month in Carter County History … Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more 2/3 Swipe or click to see more 3/3 Swipe or click to see more

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Joe Penza, city archivist

Amazing events have occurred all throughout the history of Elizabethton and Carter County. In this monthly column, we look at some celebrated episodes from our past but also dig up some lesser-known events that might surprise you.

For this month, we look at some important dates in the religious, military and medical history of both the city and the county. All of this history awaits you at the Archives of the City of Elizabethton at the Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library. If you’re interested in anything related to local history, please contact the archives at 423-547-6360 or at jpenza@cityofelizabethton.org. We can discover something new about our past together!

JULY:

Tuesday, July 30, 1867: During the heated governor’s race of 1867, Congressman Horace Maynard debates on behalf of a sick Gov. Brownlow against the opposing party’s candidate, Emerson Ethridge. Brownlow and his Radical Republicans had rescinded the voting rights of former Confederates and protected the voting rights of newly freed African Americans, while Ethridge and the Conservative Republicans favored doing the opposite. During his time in Elizabethton, Ethridge is threatened with a revolver while speaking at the Presbyterian Church.

Thursday, July 10, 1919: Anna Allen drowns in the Watauga River while camping with several friends and family in the Smalling community. Howard Tipton almost drowns while trying to save Ms. Allen and is brought back to town for medical treatment by Doctors G.E. Campbell and C.C. Hacker.

Monday, July 18, 1949: The Betsy Band marches down Fifth Avenue in New York City, competing against 74 other bands from around the world. The crowd of New Yorkers is blown away by the music, uniforms and parade float from Elizabethton, and after several encores, awards the Betsy Band third place and a cash prize of $300 (almost $4,000 in 2024 dollars). Over 10,000 citizens show up two days later to welcome the victorious band home.