Protect your family: TDH offers immunizations for school and seasonal illnesses Published 9:20 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Johnson City — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is reminding families across the state that now is the time to make immunizations a priority. With students on summer break and families enjoying camps, pools and outdoor fun, this is an ideal time for parents to ensure their children are fully vaccinated before heading back to school in August.

What Parents Should Know:

Kindergarteners and other children enrolling in a Tennessee school for the first time must provide schools with a complete, official Tennessee Immunization Certificate before classes begin. The certificate must be signed by a qualified health care provider or verified by the state’s Immunization Information System.

All current students entering seventh grade must provide schools with a limited official Tennessee Immunization Certificate showing they have received a Tdap booster (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis).

College-bound students should check with their school for specific requirements. However, teens who are fully vaccinated, including having received a meningitis booster after age 16, will meet requirements for all Tennessee state-run colleges.

The full list of Tennessee child care and school immunization requirements is available at tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/vfc.

Routine Immunizations for All Ages:

In addition to school-required shots, local health departments provide vaccines for infants, children, teens and adults. These include protection against hepatitis A and B, HPV, meningococcal disease and more. Staying current on recommended immunizations helps reduce the spread of disease in families, schools and communities.

Fight Flu Event — Oct. 21, 2025:

To help protect Tennesseans from seasonal flu, TDH offers the influenza vaccine in all health departments across the state. Please call your local health department for times and availability. If you can join us on Oct. 21, all 95 county health departments will offer free flu shots to the public as part of the Fight Flu statewide campaign. The flu shot is safe, effective and your best defense against serious flu illness.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about available immunizations, contact your local health department or visit www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/localdepartments.html.