Johnson named chairman of Imagination Library of Carter County/Elizabethton Published 9:57 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Summer Johnson has been named the new chairman of the Imagination Library of Carter County/Elizabethton. A graduate of Hampton High School, Johnson earned a degree in early childhood education and teaching from Milligan University. She taught in Head Start for a decade before joining the State of Tennessee, where she evaluated early childhood programs and provided professional development for educators.

Currently, Johnson serves as the Head Start education manager for Carter County Schools. She is married to Josh Johnson, and their daughter, Abbie, recently graduated from Hampton High and will begin college this fall.

Jaclyn Wilson has been named vice chairman. She holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from East Tennessee State University and is director of early childhood programs for Carter County Schools, overseeing Head Start and Pre-K. A 20-year veteran of the school system, Wilson has taught at Valley Forge and Unaka Elementary Schools and served in administrative roles at Keenburg, Valley Forge, Hampton and Unaka Elementary Schools. She is married to Chris Wilson. Their son, Mason, graduated from Unaka High School in May and will attend Milligan University.

The Imagination Library provides children from birth to age 5 with a free book each month, regardless of income. More than 2,200 books are distributed monthly to children in Carter County and Elizabethton, representing 91.43% enrollment. The program is seeking to reach full participation.

Community contributions help cover the $2,500 monthly cost not covered by the state. Local awareness committee members include Kathy Bowman, Catherine Edwards Bunton, Pam Egeler, Gaye Lee Jones, and Dr. Billye Joyce Fine, chair.