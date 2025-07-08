He hears the prayers of His people Published 8:26 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham.: Many people believe they can hear God’s voice audibly. With all the noise of the world, it’s hard to imagine that anyone could hear God speak from Heaven. My children can’t even hear me call them to dinner, and we’re under the same roof. Some people say they hear from God through the Bible, but my prayers to God are for the here and now, not something that happened thousands of years ago, so I don’t really see how the Bible can give me the answers I need. – A.P.

Dear A.P: Many people believe God speaks through His Word, but they don’t believe He actually hears their pleas. The Bible dispels this. For those who honor and trust in the Lord, He hears the prayers of His people. “Refrain your voice from weeping, and your eyes from tears … there is hope in your future” (Jeremiah 31:16–17, NKJV).

We shouldn’t think about ourselves and how weak we are. Instead, we should think about God and how strong He is. We can ask God to strengthen and help us reflect on Christ. Life is hard – but God is good, and life can grow sweeter day by day. The psalmist said, “My flesh and my heart may fail; but God is the strength of my heart” (Psalm 73:26, NKJV). We must depend on Him, and we must, by faith, give Him thanks for hearing our prayers and showing us His will.

Paul reminds us in Colossians 1:29 that he depended on Christ’s mighty power that works within, and we can claim this also. We must learn to listen to His voice and follow Him. How do we recognize His voice? “He sends out His voice, a mighty voice” (Psalm 68:33, NKJV). This comes through reading and knowing His Word. We don’t have to wait until we get to Heaven. He speaks to us today.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)