ETSU’s Dan Bishop named to ROTC Hall of Fame Published 11:12 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Dan Bishop wasn’t sure what to expect when he received orders to lead the Army ROTC program at East Tennessee State University more than a decade ago. He and his wife had never been to Johnson City. They couldn’t even find it on the map.

But what started as just another duty station turned into something more.

“We had a wonderful time here,” Bishop said. “The people are friendly, the mountains are beautiful and the university was — and still is — incredibly supportive of the military community. We always thought we might come back when I left active duty.”

They did.

And now, as ETSU’s director of Military and Veteran Services, Bishop will become part of the U.S. Army Senior ROTC Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame, created in 2016 during the Army ROTC Centennial celebration, honors the remarkable achievements of Army ROTC alumni who have made significant contributions to the nation, the U.S. Army and the Army ROTC program.

His formal induction happens in Washington, D.C., at the annual meeting of the Association of the United States Army in October.

The honor recognizes Bishop’s decades of service and leadership, including a pivotal two-year stint as professor of military science at ETSU from 2012 to 2014. Now led by Lt. Col. Jared Powell, ROTC at ETSU is thriving and among the best in the nation. ETSU’s Army ROTC unit was first assigned to what was then East Tennessee State College in the 1950s. The group has since commissioned more than 1,600 second lieutenants.

But for Bishop, it’s also a personal milestone — one that reflects the impact ROTC had on his own life and the lives of so many others.

“My wife Kristen and I are both very proud Army ROTC alumni,” he said. “My experience as an Army ROTC cadet prepared me for the challenges and responsibilities that come with serving as an Army officer, and those lessons learned continue to serve me to this day.”

He added: “We were truly blessed when we received orders taking us from Fort Bragg to the campus of ETSU and the Buccaneer Battalion. Of all the assignments in my Army career, leading the ROTC program here was one of the most meaningful. I enjoyed the opportunity to help shape the next generation of Army officers. It helped my family fall in love with this region. And it showed me just how committed ETSU is to supporting student veterans and service members.”

That commitment remains strong.

Today, ETSU is one of just 32 large public universities in the nation to earn Gold status in the Military Friendly® School rankings. The university offers a range of services, from dedicated advising to personalized support.

“ETSU isn’t just talking about veteran support. It’s living it,” said Bishop. “From the president’s office to the classroom, there’s a culture of care and respect.”

Under Bishop’s leadership, ETSU continues to grow its support for military-affiliated students, including expanding outreach to active-duty learners pursuing degrees. Earlier this year, the ETSU Board of Trustees lowered the per-credit-hour rate for active-duty military undergraduate students utilizing Department of Defense Tuition Assistance to no more than $250.

“Dan Bishop embodies what we hope for in our leaders — integrity, humility and a deep commitment to others,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “He has been instrumental in developing, growing and sustaining ETSU’s long and storied ROTC program, and his induction into the ROTC Hall of Fame is richly deserved.”