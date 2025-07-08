Covered Bridge Independence Day celebration draws overflow crowd Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent An American flag hangs from the Elizabethton Fire Department ladder truck, welcoming visitors to the downtown Independence Day celebration. 2/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent A large crowd gathers to enjoy the pre-fireworks concert by The Chain, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. 3/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent Fireworks fill the night sky over Covered Bridge Park during the Independence Day celebration. 4/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent A member of The Chain performs for an overflow crowd at Covered Bridge Park. 5/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent A bagpipe player shares “Amazing Grace” during the patriotic ceremony prior to the evening’s festivities. 6/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent Food trucks stay busy during the Independence Day celebration, with pizza wait times stretching beyond an hour. 7/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent Snow cones fly out the window as fast as they can be made in the hot temperatures at the Independence Day celebration. 8/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent A group of veterans is honored during the patriotic ceremony before the evening’s events. 9/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent A young girl gets her face painted at the face-painting tent. 10/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent Early Independence Day visitors stake out their seating across the Doe River from Covered Bridge Park in anticipation of the concert and fireworks. 11/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent Workers with Granny’s Fireworks set up a large display in preparation for the night’s fireworks show. 12/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent Even four-legged friends dress their best for the Independence Day celebration at the Covered Bridge. 13/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent The Covered Bridge Cloggers perform for the crowd prior to the evening’s events. 14/14 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star correspondent Amy Simmons kicks up a knee as she and her group, the Covered Bridge Cloggers, entertain just before the patriotic ceremony.

Star correspondent

Downtown Elizabethton was alive with patriotic spirit and celebration Friday night as an overflow crowd gathered for the city’s annual Independence Day festivities, returning this year to Covered Bridge Park following the reopening of the Broad Street Bridge.

Hosted by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the event drew thousands for an evening packed with family-friendly fun, food, live music and a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the night sky.

“This is what community is all about,” said Mayor William E. “Bill” Carter, who helped kick off the patriotic ceremony alongside members of the Elizabethton City Council and City Manager Daniel Estes. “It’s an honor to welcome everyone here and celebrate the freedom we cherish.”

The official ceremony featured a stirring rendition of the national anthem by Loretta Bowers and a performance of “Amazing Grace” by a local bagpiper, setting a reverent tone for the evening ahead.

Attendees began arriving early to secure spots across the park and along both banks of the Doe River. Many remarked that this year’s crowd may have been the largest in the history of the event, with foot traffic spilling out onto adjoining streets.

One of the highlights of the evening was the popular beauty pageant, drawing local contestants and spectators alike. The entertainment continued with The Chain – a Fleetwood Mac tribute band – whose high-energy performance kept the crowd singing and dancing for nearly two hours.

“This band is incredible,” said local resident Melissa Greene. “It feels like we’re back in the ’70s. What a perfect way to celebrate the Fourth!”

Food trucks lined East Elk Avenue, offering everything from pizza and barbecue to lemonade, funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreo cookies. A consistent favorite among attendees was the snow cone stand operated by Trent Blevins and his wife, who served up the icy treats to eager patrons trying to beat the summer heat.

“We haven’t stopped since we opened,” said Blevins, laughing as he scooped another cone. “It’s been nonstop, but we’re glad to be a part of something so special.”

As night fell, anticipation built for the grand finale. Granny’s Fireworks once again delivered a dazzling pyrotechnics display, launching colorful shells from the East Elk Avenue bridge and drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

For many, the return of the Independence Day celebration to its traditional home at Covered Bridge Park brought a renewed sense of community and normalcy following a difficult year.

While official attendance figures were unavailable, city officials and residents alike agreed that the event was among the most successful and well-attended in recent memory.