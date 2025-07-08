Charles H. Clark Jr.

Published 10:36 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Charles H. “Buddy” “Charlie” Clark Jr., 96, Elizabethton, passed away on July 6, 2025. He was a native of Harriman, Tennessee, Roane County, and was the son of the late Charles and Kate Clark of Bristol, Tennessee, and Harriman, Tennessee. The family moved from Harriman to Bristol in 1947. He graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. military (Army) as a radio operator during the Korean War. He worked for TVA, Bristol, Virginia, Utilities, Bristol, Tennessee, Utilities, and retired from Sprint Tele after 25 years in the accounting department. He moved to Elizabethton after retirement. Charlie and his very special friend, Jo Ann Colbaugh, traveled the Tri-Cities area dancing at all senior citizens dances, plus other big dances in East Tennessee. He was a member of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, and his very close companion, Jo Ann Colbaugh.

Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl Clark; one granddaughter, Jennifer; and two great-grandchildren. Two brothers: Layne Clark and wife, Vicki, and Duane Clark and wife, Kathleen. He is also survived by many cousins and friends of Harriman. Also Jo Ann’s family, who he claimed as his own: Priscilla and Frank Arnette, Dale and Gloria Colbaugh, Amy and Zack Ensor, Libby and Lucy Ensor, and Hannah Colbaugh.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Estil Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Blevins Cemetery (Stoney Creek).

Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Sycamore Springs Senior Living Center, the staff of Medical Care, and the staff of Amedisys Home Health. Military honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard of the Tri-Cities. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Clark family.