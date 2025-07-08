Carter County Long Term Recovery Group awarded $1.5M to support long-term recovery Published 11:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Carter County Long Term Recovery Group (Carter County LTRG) is proud to announce it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Tennessee Governor’s Response and Recovery Fund to continue providing critical disaster recovery services for Carter County residents affected by 2024’s storms and flooding.

This significant investment will help the Carter County LTRG further its mission of assisting families and individuals whose homes and lives were severely impacted by Helene. The grant will support home repairs, volunteer mobilization, case management and other essential services that aim to restore stability and safety for affected households.

“We are incredibly grateful for this funding and the support of the Governor’s Office,” said Leya Martinez, director of the Carter County Long Term Recovery Group. “This grant will allow us to continue walking alongside our neighbors, meeting unmet needs and rebuilding homes and hope throughout Carter County.”

Kat Latham, regional director of disaster recovery at United Way of East TN Highlands, said, “This vital support from the state of Tennessee is a tremendous boost for our community. It not only provides essential resources for our immediate recovery, but also instills a renewed sense of hope and progress as we work together to heal and restore what we lost.”

Since its formation in the aftermath of Helene, the Carter County Long Term Recovery Group has worked in close partnership with local agencies, faith-based organizations, volunteers and government partners to ensure that no survivor is left behind. With the addition of this funding, Carter County LTRG is positioned to accelerate recovery efforts and bring lasting improvements to the community.

The Tennessee Governor’s Response and Recovery Fund was designed to provide direct support to local recovery efforts, empowering communities to rebuild stronger and more resilient in the wake of natural disasters.