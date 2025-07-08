Beauties fill the stage in Little Miss Firecracker pageant

Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

By Ivan Sanders

Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent This cutie gives some sassy attitude toward the judges during her age group’s competition.
Star correspondent

The annual Little Miss Firecracker Pageant once again lit up the stage during the City of Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Park Independence Day celebration, drawing a crowd of proud families, supporters and community members.

Held at the park’s stage, the patriotic-themed competition featured contestants from newborn to adult, all hoping to be crowned queen in their respective age divisions. Each participant showcased their unique personality and pride in country, making for a vibrant display of sparkle and red, white and blue.

Serving as emcee for the event was Amy Simmons, who guided the contestants and audience through the festive afternoon program. The pageant remains a fan-favorite component of the Independence Day celebration, offering participants of all ages the chance to shine in front of a supportive crowd.

The judging panel had the difficult task of selecting winners among the many deserving entrants, with each contestant bringing their own charm and enthusiasm to the stage. After careful deliberation, the judges named winners in each division, who were then crowned and presented with tiaras and sashes to commemorate their achievement.

Cameras flashed as proud families and friends captured the special moment, making memories that will last long after the fireworks fade.

