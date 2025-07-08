Beauties fill the stage in Little Miss Firecracker pageant Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent This cutie gives some sassy attitude toward the judges during her age group’s competition. 2/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent This age-group winner was dressed from head to toe in patriotic attire for the pageant. 3/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent This young queen receives her tiara and sash after winning her age division. 4/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A winner has her sash adjusted after being named queen for her age group. 5/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent This precious newborn was crowned queen during the Little Miss Firecracker pageant at Covered Bridge Park. 6/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Amy Simmons has done an outstanding job promoting beauty pageants for events such as the Little Miss Firecracker and Covered Bridge Days pageants. She also competes in pageants, where she has won numerous titles. 7/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent An adult competitor flashes a smile at the judges as she competes in the adult class of the pageant. 8/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A competitor completes a twirl while showing off her beauty to the judges. 9/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A competitor in the Little Miss Firecracker pageant is all decked out in patriotism as she waves an American flag during her competition walk for the judges. 10/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent This competitor shows her sassiness to the judges as she tips her hat, allowing her long locks of hair to flow. 11/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A competitor flashes a wave to the judges in an attempt to sway them her way. 12/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent This young lady flashes a heart-melting smile as she swoons the judges.

Star correspondent

The annual Little Miss Firecracker Pageant once again lit up the stage during the City of Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Park Independence Day celebration, drawing a crowd of proud families, supporters and community members.

Held at the park’s stage, the patriotic-themed competition featured contestants from newborn to adult, all hoping to be crowned queen in their respective age divisions. Each participant showcased their unique personality and pride in country, making for a vibrant display of sparkle and red, white and blue.

Serving as emcee for the event was Amy Simmons, who guided the contestants and audience through the festive afternoon program. The pageant remains a fan-favorite component of the Independence Day celebration, offering participants of all ages the chance to shine in front of a supportive crowd.

The judging panel had the difficult task of selecting winners among the many deserving entrants, with each contestant bringing their own charm and enthusiasm to the stage. After careful deliberation, the judges named winners in each division, who were then crowned and presented with tiaras and sashes to commemorate their achievement.

Cameras flashed as proud families and friends captured the special moment, making memories that will last long after the fireworks fade.