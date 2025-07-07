VFW Post 2166 to hold food distribution for veterans and families Published 12:26 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

VFW Post 2166 and the Post Auxiliary are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide a food distribution for veterans and their families in need of assistance. The event will take place Friday, July 11, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 2001 West Elk Ave. in Elizabethton.

Participants are asked to have space in their vehicle’s trunk for a food box and to pop their trunk upon arrival in line. Volunteers will load the food directly into the vehicle to ensure a no-contact experience and help protect everyone’s health. Attendees are encouraged to remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

In the event of inclement weather, the food distribution will follow the Elizabethton City Schools schedule. If city schools are closed due to weather, the distribution will be canceled.

To help Second Harvest prepare the correct number of food boxes, those planning to attend should call Shaun Smith at the Carter County Veterans Service Office at 542-1824 to sign up in advance.