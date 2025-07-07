Three arrested in Stoney Creek animal cruelty case Published 10:51 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with an animal cruelty investigation in Carter County.

On Sunday, July 6, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sarah Oaks, 43; Ryan Oaks, 42; and Nathaniel Oaks, 22. All three reside at the same home in the Stoney Creek community and were each charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty.

The investigation began on June 5, when a CCSO deputy responded to the Oaks’ residence at the request of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter’s animal control officer. At the scene, the deputy reported seeing multiple animals confined in pens without clean water, food or proper shelter. Several other animals were found inside a storage shed with no access to clean water or food and in extreme heat.

According to the report, the animals appeared dehydrated, underweight and in visible distress.

The next day, CCSO deputies returned with a Tennessee Department of Agriculture Crime Unit officer and the director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter. The animals were removed from the property, with the state department taking custody of animals under its jurisdiction, and the animal shelter taking the rest.

In total, authorities removed one dog, two pigs, two lemurs, one rooster, eight ducks, eight snakes, two lizards, eight rabbits and two ferrets.

Deputies spoke with Sarah, Ryan and Nathaniel Oaks, who each identified themselves as owners of the animals.

Veterinarians later evaluated the animals and confirmed they were all underweight and dehydrated. Some also had additional health concerns.

Based on those evaluations, warrants were issued charging each of the three individuals with 19 counts of animal cruelty. All were taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

Sarah Oaks was released after posting a $30,000 bond. As of July 7, Ryan and Nathaniel Oaks remained in custody on $30,000 bonds each.