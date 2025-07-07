Published 4:48 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Thelma Price Avery, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 95. Born in Chuckey, Tennessee, Thelma was a daughter of the late Bill and Etta Broyles Price. In addition to her parents, Thelma was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Avery; daughters, Hilda Avery, Rosetta Blanton and Helen Avery; two sisters, Emma Mae Price and Lucille Story; and a granddaughter, Carla Blanton.

Thelma was a very hard worker and retired from the assembly line at TRW. She was a faithful member of Lower Shell Creek Christian Church and drew strength and joy from her faith and her church family.

Thelma loved working in her flowers and going to church. She loved traveling, watching Wheel of Fortune and cooking shows. She adored babies, and she had a natural gift for making people feel at home and never met a stranger. In short, Thelma loved and was loved by everyone she met.

Those left to cherish Thelma include two sons, Richard Avery of Jacksonville, N.C., and Kelvin Avery of Elizabethton; eight grandchildren, Phyllis Avery, Rodney Jones, Denise Avery, Tonya Avery, Tony Avery, Juanita Blanton, Nathan Avery and Homaira Mirhabibi; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate Thelma’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Gerald Holly, minister, officiating. Special music will be provided by Donna Ellis. The family will receive friends between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.

The graveside service will follow in the Avery Cemetery in Roan Mountain. Active pallbearers will be selected from family, friends and church members.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wes Hanson and Kenneth Shell for their compassionate care given to Thelma during her illness.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in memory of Thelma to Lower Shell Creek Christian Church, 8726 Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, TN 37687.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the Avery family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Avery family.