River Riders rout Pulaski 16-6, extend win streak to seven Published 5:08 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

PULASKI, Va. — The Elizabethton River Riders stayed hot Saturday night with a 16-6 win over the Pulaski River Turtles at Calfee Park, extending their win streak to seven games and climbing to second in the Appalachian League West Division.

After Pulaski scored in the first, Elizabethton exploded for six runs in the second inning. Tu’alau Wolfgramm sparked the rally, and with the bases loaded, Jordan Crosland launched a grand slam — his fourth home run of the season. Hudson Brown followed with an RBI double, and Jackson Berry added an RBI single.

Pulaski trimmed the lead to 7-5 with four runs across the fourth and fifth, but the River Riders responded in the sixth. Brown belted a two-run homer, and Donte Lewis added a two-run double to stretch the lead.

Elizabethton poured it on in the ninth. Brown tripled and scored on a Berry single before Wolfgramm capped the night with a three-run homer.

Miguel Bonilla started for Elizabethton, allowing four runs over 3 2/3 innings. Ryan Bailey earned the win in relief. Clay Masonis earned his first save, striking out six and allowing just one hit over the final four innings.