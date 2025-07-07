Police Beat: Shoplifting, DUI charges filed by Elizabethton officers Published 9:51 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The following arrests were reported by the Elizabethton Police Department:

Shoplifting charge filed at Walmart

On July 3, Elizabethton Police Patrol Officer Ryan Manuel responded to Walmart, 1001 Overmountain Drive, in reference to a reported shoplifting incident.

A Walmart Loss Prevention employee told officers that a female suspect, identified as Jaycee Rene McNair, went through the self-checkout and passed all points of sale without paying for merchandise valued at $35.46.

McNair was issued a criminal summons for shoplifting under $1,000. She was also given two copies of a required booking/processing form. Her court date is set for July 30 at 9 a.m. in Carter County General Sessions Court.

Man charged with DUI, meth possession after crash at McDonald’s

On July 2, School Resource Officer Brian Smithpeters responded to McDonald’s at 215 Broad St., where a maroon Mazda had crashed into the drive-thru sign, reportedly traveling against the direction of traffic flow.

The driver, identified as Richard Scott Smalling, appeared disoriented, had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A search of the vehicle and Smalling’s person reportedly uncovered a glass smoking device and a small bag containing a crystalline substance preliminarily identified as methamphetamine. He refused a blood test and was found to be driving on a revoked license from a 2019 Carter County violation.

Smalling was charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and violation of implied consent. His court date is set for July 21 in Carter County General Sessions Court.

Note: All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.