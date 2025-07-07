Patriotic Tribute 2025 comes to Lamplight Theatre Published 11:32 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

LampLight Theatre will host a brand-new patriotic tribute this year. “For Freedom” will resonate the message of liberty with musical classics, dance and comedy. This is the 20th annual Americana show that LampLight has produced. These patriotic productions have become a favorite for patrons and performers alike.

“We are grateful for the heritage we share in our freedom, liberty and faith,” says producer/director Billy Wayne.

“For Freedom” is a salute to those who have served or are currently serving our country. Their dedication and sacrifice have provided the freedom that we in America have today.

“For Freedom” will debut its first-ever jukebox musical, which will be presented in the first half of the show. Using popular songs through the decades, the storyline follows the life of an all-American son named Danny and his call to military duty. As the drama unfolds, the truths of his family’s military journey from birth to adulthood are portrayed through song and dance. This play within the production is both nostalgic and inspirational, and guaranteed to move the audience with laughter and tears.

A talented cast of performers will delight audiences with a mix of upbeat patriotic favorites and powerful ballads. The second half of the show will highlight America’s spiritual roots through classic hymns and contemporary worship. The show will honor the different branches of the military and pay respect to veterans and those currently serving. Gifted solo vocalists, ensembles and a chorus of more than 40 members will lift their voices in celebration of America’s freedom.

Performances of “For Freedom” began June 27 and will continue through July 13, Fridays through Sundays at 7 p.m., with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and free for children 5 and under. Doors will open one hour prior to all performances.

In appreciation to all veterans, active duty and reserve military, police officers and first responders, admission is free for them and their families. (ID may be requested.)

For reservations and more information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.