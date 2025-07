Montgomery Family Reunion set for July 12 Published 8:25 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Montgomery Family Reunion will be held July 12 at the Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, The Forge, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton.

Those attending will gather at noon.

Bring your favorite foods and drinks. Paper products will be provided.

Call Helen Nave at (423) 512-0062 if you have any questions.