McNabb sets tournament record to claim East Tenn. Amateur title Published 12:20 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Bennett McNabb holds the trophy after claiming the title at the East Tennessee Amateur. Dakota Rash and his wife/caddie Jenna pause on the 14th fairway for a quick photo. Keith Whitehead pitches the ball onto the green of the 17th hole during a playoff on Saturday. Bennett McNabb kicks off the back nine with a par on the 10th hole. Brandon Worley comes up just short on a long putt on the 10th hole. He finished the match six shots off the leader, tied for second. Carter Wolfe makes a mid-range putt for birdie. He shot 5-under-par in his final round. Blake Howard's approach shot lands within 10 feet of the hole on the 16th. Gavin Sells comes out of the rough on the 18th. He finished his round at 2-over-par. Bennett McNabb drains a 16-foot putt on the 18th to claim the East Tennessee Amateur title. Lucas Andrews claimed first place in Nicklaus Flight play. Harmon Duncan won the Senior Flight title.

By Ron Marvel

Star Correspondent

Bennett McNabb wrapped up the title at the William B. Greene Jr. 30th annual East Tennessee Amateur by setting a tournament record 19-under 197. The tournament, held at the Elizabethton Golf Course, was sponsored by Carter County Bank. McNabb finished final-day play with a 4-under-par 68 to go with his previous rounds of 65 and 64.

“Slow start today. I made a birdie on eight. They (Brandon Worley and Lucas Armstrong) pulled within two early. I birdied nine, and I felt like that settled me down going into the back nine. There are shots on this course you can get more aggressive on, and others you have to lay back on. I did well staying within myself today. It was a great tournament. I will be back,” the 22-year-old Ringgold, Georgia, and Lee University product remarked.

McNabb eagled the 18th hole in round play on both Friday and Saturday. He closed out final-day play by draining a long putt on 18 and scoring a par on the final hole. Defending champion Nick Cohen finished the tournament at 1 under.

Armstrong and Worley finished tied for second at 13 under, while Ben Harris scored a low round of 66 on Sunday to finish fourth. Carter Wolfe was fifth with an 8-under 67.

One recurring comment from players and workers at the tournament was the overall conditions at the Elizabethton Golf Course.

“Great field today — 147 players, second-largest field. The golf course is the best I have ever seen it, and I have been here for 32 years. What the staff has done since they have taken over is second to none. We really appreciate what Carter County Bank has done as well — there are not enough kind words to say. If we need anything, they get it,” Tournament Director Mike Matheson commented.

Todd Ricker of Greeneville won the Seniors title with a 9-under 207, over David Greer and Mike Wood. Ricker jumped out to a six-stroke lead after the first two rounds. The Greeneville High School golf coach finished with an even-par 72 on Sunday.

Elizabethton Golf Course member Jimmy Mashburn won the Super Seniors Division with an 8-under-par score of 208. Dwight Scott finished second with a score of 3 under.

Other flight winners were:

Seniors: Harmon Duncan

Ladies: Mary Dave Blackman

Match Play:

Nicklaus Flight: Lucas Anders

Palmer Flight: Jeff Scott

Player Flight: Ryan Oler

Hogan Flight: Cole Martin

Snead Flight: Harmon Duncan

Elizabethton Golf Course pro Euggie Jones was appreciative of all the efforts that went into this year’s tournament.

“A great event, well organized, with a great field with great young talent and several older guys with great experience. This is a prestigious tournament. If you win this tournament, you have done something in the region.”

This year’s tournament drew players from around the Southeast.