Jeanne Gaye Walsh

Published 3:02 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Jeanne Gaye Huddleston Walsh, 78, of Johnson City, TN, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2025. Jeanne was born on September 18, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, to Edwin Vyrl and Norma Larue Huddleston. Jeanne was a graduate of the Class of 1965 in Wall, S.D. Jeanne retired from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

She is survived by her son, Jason Walsh of Greeneville, TN; brother, Larry, and sister-in-law, Nelida Huddleston of Tacoma, Wash.; and sister, Janis Huddleston Daudt of Sparks, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Walsh; son, Ryan Walsh; brother, Garry Huddleston of Tucson, Ariz.; and sister, Joyce Huddleston Willocks of Johnson City, TN.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 11, 2025, at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to the Dementia Society of America. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Walsh family.