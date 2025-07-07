Independence on the Frontier, history camps and tours highlight July at Sycamore Shoals Published 8:27 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will bring American history to life this July with a lineup of engaging events and programs, from Revolutionary War reenactments and music jams to living history camps for kids.

Independence on the Frontier

Saturday, July 12 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Free

Step back in time as “Independence on the Frontier” immerses visitors in 18th-century life at Fort Watauga. This living history event features historical interpreters reacting to the long-awaited arrival of the Declaration of Independence on the colonial frontier. Guests can explore demonstrations, displays and a special reading of the Declaration at 1 p.m.

Junior Ranger Camp

Wednesday–Friday, July 16–18 | 9 a.m. – noon | Ages 8–12 | $50 per participant

Children ages 8 to 12 can experience early American life during the park’s first-ever Junior Ranger Camp. Activities will include frontier survival skills, Native crafts, colonial games, and nature walks. Campers will receive a tri-corn hat, snacks and daily take-home items. Registration is required and closes June 30 at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.

English Country Dancing with the Sabine Hill Social Society

Sunday, July 20 | 1:30 – 4 p.m. | Free

Held in the Visitor Center Gathering Room, this session welcomes dancers of all levels to learn early 19th-century English country dancing. No partner or experience is required.

Old Time Music Jam

Sunday, July 27 | 1:30 – 4 p.m. | Free

Enjoy an afternoon of traditional folk, gospel and Celtic tunes. Acoustic instruments like fiddle, banjo, dulcimer, guitar and mandolin are encouraged. Musicians and music lovers of all ages are welcome.

Historic Home Guided Tours

Both the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill will offer guided tours Wednesday through Sunday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Tour fees: $10 adults; $8 seniors, veterans and active military; $5 ages 17 and under. Each tour is limited to 12 participants.

Registration is required at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.

Please note: Outdoor programs may be canceled in the event of severe weather. Contact the park for details or visit the event website for updates.