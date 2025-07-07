ETSU’s Medicine Show brings free summer fun Published 11:53 am Monday, July 7, 2025

A lively mix of music, storytelling, movement and laughter is heading to communities across Northeast Tennessee this summer — free of charge.

The ETSU Medicine Show, a collaboration between the university’s departments of Appalachian Studies and Theatre and Dance, draws inspiration from the traveling medicine shows of the early 1900s.

But this isn’t snake oil and stereotypes. Instead, the project offers an uplifting, community-driven celebration of care, creativity and connection.

Using traditional performance forms like song, dance, clowning, juggling and acrobatics, the ETSU Medicine Show brings together students, alumni and faculty to explore themes of food, health and community — all through the power of performance.

“It has been a dream come true to realize this show together with current students, alumni and my colleague Lee Bidgood,” said Dr. Ante Ursić, a former Cirque du Soleil performer and current ETSU Department of Theatre and Dance faculty member and the show’s artistic director. “Building upon the rich cultural performing traditions of our region, the show is intergenerational, interactive and playful, carrying out ETSU’s mission to enrich the lives of the community we serve.”

Karen Brewster, chair of Theatre and Dance, praised the collaboration.

“These talented faculty members from the ETSU Departments of Appalachian Studies and Theatre and Dance, along with equally talented and energetic ETSU students and alums, are bringing a truly unique experience to local audiences.”

Supported by grants from the ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts and the East Tennessee Foundation, the show is designed to be both culturally and financially accessible.

“Thanks to our thoughtful donors, the East Tennessee Foundation has advanced the arts alongside nonprofit partners for nearly 40 years, and we applaud ETSU for their leadership in expanding arts education and accessibility throughout the region,” said Keith Barber, president and CEO of the East Tennessee Foundation.

Musical director Dr. Lee Bidgood, professor in Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies and Appalachian Studies, emphasizes the connections the show has with our local region.

“This project gives students and alumni the chance to engage in community-focused performance and explore the nonprofit world, which is often very different from commercial productions,” he said.

The cast features Bidgood, Ursić, alumni Charis Carter and Caroline Daniels, current students and theater majors Talon Mincieli and Cora Marinich, and music education major Courtney Kogod.

“I didn’t know what to expect, and I didn’t feel I was good enough,” Kogod said. “After the first day, I realized how fun this will be. Everybody is very encouraging.”

Tour Schedule:

– July 7, 11 a.m. – Johnson County Public Library, Mountain City

– July 8, 10:30 a.m. – Carter County Library, Elizabethton

– July 8, 5:30 p.m. – Elizabethton Farmers Market

– July 9, 7 p.m. – The Down Home, Johnson City

– July 11, 5 p.m. – Unicoi County Farmers Market, Erwin

– July 12, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Johnson City Farmers Market

– Special performance for students in Johnson City’s Educare program