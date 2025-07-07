ETSU announces teen engineering camp Published 2:52 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

East Tennessee State University’s 2025 Renaissance Teen Engineering Camp is set for July 21-25, offering rising eighth through 12th graders a full week of hands-on innovation, collaboration and creative problem-solving.

Part of ETSU’s popular Renaissance Child Summer Program, the camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and invites students to explore real-world engineering challenges. Campers will design, build and present their own projects, gaining experience with structural design, teamwork and professional tools like Microsoft Office.

Guest speakers include Dr. Ingrid Luffman, associate professor of geoscience at ETSU; Chris Saucier, senior project manager with TVA Dam Safety; and Dr. Ken Kellogg, associate professor of engineering and technology at ETSU.

Limited to just 20 participants, the camp ensures a personalized, interactive experience. The cost is $210, with discounts available. A detailed camp handbook will be emailed the Wednesday before camp begins.