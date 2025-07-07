Elizabethton Senior Center weekly activities schedule Published 8:20 am Monday, July 7, 2025

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, July 7, through Friday, July 11.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday:

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – group led

Lunch – Chicken fried steak, 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga, 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Restorative Yoga, 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Tuesday:

Boys & Girls Club Reading Program, 10–11 a.m. – Volunteer for a child to read to you!

Lunch – Breaded fish with tartar sauce, 11 a.m.

Line Dancing, 12 p.m. – Instructor: Sharon Pilk – $3, open to experienced and beginner

Wednesday:

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – group led

Qigong with Adina, 10 a.m. – $3

Lunch – Meatball sub with mozzarella cheese, 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga, 12:15–1:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga, 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Thursday:

Golden Hours Game Day, 9–11 a.m. – Group led

Body-Brain-Boost, 10 a.m. – Led by Greatest Love Brain Health & Fitness Coaching – free

Lunch – Turkey breast, 11 a.m.

Vet-2-Vet Café, 1–2 p.m. – All veterans in the community are welcome! Welcome space to our veterans. Coffee and donuts provided. Sponsored by Caris Healthcare

Friday:

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – group led

Therapeutic Art with Nash, 10–11 a.m. – Explore colors & connect with texture – free

Lunch – Cheeseburger casserole, 11 a.m.

Volunteer and Membership Opportunities

Want to volunteer in the community? Call 423-543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Interested in becoming a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center? We provide services and programming to adults age 55 and older in the Carter County community. Learn more at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.

Additional Services

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together). Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check: For those who would like to have a telephone call or visit each week from a county deputy to check on your well-being.

Reflective street signs: Available for your home at a discounted price of $5.

Yellow Dot Program: Yellow Dot signs for your car provide necessary emergency information.

Upcoming Trips

October 2025 Trip: Lancaster Show Trip & Dutch Country (Monday, Oct. 6–Friday, Oct. 10) – $780

Volunteer Need at Senior Center

We are looking for several enthusiastic volunteer greeters who can help provide a welcoming and impactful experience for our seniors. We need assistance with greeting members, welcoming new members, providing resource navigation and connection, and assisting with new member onboarding. If you are interested, please reach out to us at 423-543-4362 or email brittany.shell@elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.